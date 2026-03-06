Stark County Sheriff's Office finds missing 73-year-old man

UPDATE: The Stark County Sheriff's Office said a 73-year-old man, who had been missing since Thursday night, was found.

He was last seen leaving his home on Plain Center Avenue NE in Canton at 6:30 p.m.

He is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 187 pounds.

Brenneman has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

