Stow police looking for 15-year-old missing-endangered runaway

Stow Police Department
Posted at 7:36 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 19:36:28-04

STOW, Ohio — Stow police are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl who is a runaway.

Katelyn Arredondo, 15, is 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has short brown hair dyed blue and shaved on one side. She has blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-689-5700.

