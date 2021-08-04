Streetsboro police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Jeffrey Rhodes is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds with brown hair.

Police said the teen is known to ride his bike between Streetsboro and Kent.

He frequently wears a backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-626-4976.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.