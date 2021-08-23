Strongsville police searching for 83-year-old man who left home Sunday and never returned

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Police Department is searching for a missing 83-year-old man who left this home on Sunday and has not been heard from since, according to a Facebook post from the department.

George Robotkay, 83, went missing in his 2017 red Nissan Sentra with an Ohio temporary tag M909615.

He left his residence in Strongsville heading to Westlake at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Police said he hasn’t been heard from since.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 440-238-7373.

