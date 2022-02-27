Strongsville police searching for missing 16-year-old boy last seen Saturday

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen at Strongsville High School Saturday morning.

Aidan Bellucci was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the teen was last seen wearing jeans and a yellow puffy jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the boy's whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-238-7373 with report number 22-022338.

