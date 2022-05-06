Summit County Sheriff's Office searching for 11-year-old who left home and never returned

GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who left her home upset and never returned Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies said at 6 p.m. Thursday, Hailey Tacchio became upset and left her home in Green.

Her mother reported her missing shortly after.

Hailey is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with hazel eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Aeropostale” on the front, a red tank top, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hailey Tacchio should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.