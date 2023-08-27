Watch Now
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office searching for 81-year-old man missing since Aug. 14

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's County
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 27, 2023
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered 81-year-old man who was last seen Aug. 14.

Stephen Myers is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes; his clothing is unknown, police said.

Mr. Myers has a pacemaker and suffers from depression and dementia, and it is possible he hasn't taken medicine since Aug. 18.

He was last seen leaving his residence around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

