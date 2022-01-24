U.S. Marshals, Perry Twp. police searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Jan. 15

AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals and the Perry Township Police Department are seeking assistance from the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Jan. 15 in Perry, according to authorities.

Authorities said Angel Grose-Bloir, 16, left her home in Perry on Jan. 15 and has not returned since.

She has a history of running away and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Investigators believe she is somewhere in the Akron area.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous.

