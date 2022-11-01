Wadsworth Police looking for missing 16-year-old last seen on Halloween night

WADSWORTH — The Wadsworth Police Department needs your help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

The girl, Courtney Triplett, was last seen Halloween night around 11:30 p.m.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. She has dyed red hair and blue eyes and may have a nose ring in.

Police said she may be in the Akron area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Wanchisn at 330-334-1511.

