Wadsworth Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Wadsworth Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Sunday.

Madeline Essary is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 158 pounds.

She has brown hair and green eyes.

Essary was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-334-1511.

