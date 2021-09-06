Wadsworth police searching for 77-year-old woman with dementia who left nursing facility Sunday

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Wadsworth Police Department has issued a Statewide Missing Adult Alert for a 77-year-old woman who was taken by her daughter from a nursing facility and has not returned, according to police.

Carolyn Pickering, 77, was taken at around 3:00 p.m. Sunday by her daughter from a nursing facility on Great Oaks Trail in Wadsworth.

Pickering is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches and weighing 210 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said Pickering has dementia and other major health issues. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911.

