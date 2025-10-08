Wadsworth Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Wadsworth Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Iyzabelle left her home around 4:30 p.m. in the area of in the area of Mills and South Pardee streets, police said.

She has brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black and white shorts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wadsworth Police at 330-334-1511.

