Warrensville Heights Police search for 16-year-old girl last seen Saturday

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Warrensville Heights Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who they say left her family home early Saturday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Tacalah Hendon left the home at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, heading in an unknown direction, according to a missing persons notice from police.

Tacalah is described by police as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 120 pounds in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. There is no description of the clothing she was wearing when she left.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Warrensville Heights Police at 216-581-1234 or call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.