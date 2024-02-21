Warrensville Heights Police searching for family of found toddler

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family and Warrensville Heights Police are working to locate the family of a toddler that was found.

Just before 11 a.m., a neighbor by Warrensville Center Road found the boy, authorities said. He is approximately 2 years old.

Police canvased the area and said they could not find the parents.

The boy was dressed appropriately and appeared well cared for, however, he could not tell them his name, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this boy or his family is asked to contact the Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-587-6500 or the Child Protection staff at the Division of Children & Family Services at 216-696-KIDS.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.