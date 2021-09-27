Wayne County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old boy

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Deputies said Jamie Fisher went missing from his Wooster-area home.

Jamie is described at standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. The photo above, provided by deputies, was taken Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

