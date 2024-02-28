Wickliffe Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl last seen Monday

Wickliffe Police are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Kiera Smith, who was last seen on Monday.

Kiera is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has short brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring.

Authorities say that Kiera ran away from her home, and her family is concerned for her safety.

If you know of anything about the teen's whereabouts, please call Wickliffe Police at 440-943-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.