Wickliffe Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl last seen Monday

Wickliffe Police Department
Kiera Smith
Posted at 11:10 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 11:10:39-05

Wickliffe Police are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Kiera Smith, who was last seen on Monday.

Kiera is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has short brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring.

Authorities say that Kiera ran away from her home, and her family is concerned for her safety.

If you know of anything about the teen's whereabouts, please call Wickliffe Police at 440-943-1234.

