Wickliffe Police search for missing 93-year-old man with Alzheimer's

Wickliffe Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 93-year-old man who has Alzheimer's and Diabetes.

Frank Skufca lives on Ridgewick Drive.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Skufca drives a red 2017 Ford Fusion with license player number 221YSB.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

