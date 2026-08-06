Wickliffe Police find missing woman with dementia

UPDATE: The woman was found.

She was last seen at a care facility on Bishop Road at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, she removed a monitored and walked away.

She has dementia, COPD and a history of seizures and strokes.

Police said she is unable to speak in full sentences and they are very concerned for her safety.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

She has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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