Willard Police search for missing 15-year-old girl who they believe could be in danger

Willard Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl they believe could be in danger.



Anna Stover was last seen on Myrtle Avenue Saturday Avenue. According to police, she requires medication and will be running out soon if she hasn't already. Police believe she could possibly be in the Dayton area. Anna is 5 feet-4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. Her nose has a double piercing and she has a small heart tattoo on her right ankle. Anna was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

