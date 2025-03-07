Willoughby Police looking for 16-year-old runaway

Willoughby Police need your help finding a 16-year-old boy who ran away from his foster home Friday morning.

Jermaine Grayson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants and white shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Willoughby Police said the boy has a history of running away and was previously found in East Cleveland. He also has ties to Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police where he is found or to contact the Willoughby Police Department directly at 440-951-1234

