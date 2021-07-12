Willoughby police searching for man missing since June 26

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The Willoughby Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since June 26.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Sean Luberger has not been in contact with family or friends since the weekend of June 26.

His family said he has ties to Willoughby, Wickliffe, Warren and Massillon.

Luberger drives a maroon, 2003 Chevy Tracker. It may have a temp tag in the back window belonging to another vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 440-953-4210 and reference report number #21-19855.

