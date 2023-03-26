Willoughby Police searching for missing 53-year-old man last seen on March 23

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 53-year-old man last seen on March 23.

Craig Eisele is 5 foot tall and weighs 220 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Willoughby Police Department's Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

