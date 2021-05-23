Willowick police search for missing 12-year-old girl

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Willowick police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Maria Ashley was last seen at her house at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Maria was last seen wearing black jeans and a NASA globe hoodie with no shoes.

Police said she likes to play basketball and is a member of the Willowick Middle School team.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-585-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.