Woman, who is 8 months pregnant, reported missing in Cleveland

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, a 24-year-old woman who is eight months pregnant has been reported missing in Cleveland.

Kayla Carmen was last seen in the 6900 block of Detroit Avenue on June 30.

According to the nonprofit, Carmen was last seen leaving the residence with a group of young women following a fight with her boyfriend.

Carmen was last seen wearing glasses, a black baggy shirt, black sweatpants and sandals.

She has a butterfly tattoo on the back of her neck, multiple tattoos on her arms, chest and shoulders, and multiple ear piercings.

Carmen is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

