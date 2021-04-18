Watch
Arkansas treatment ban creates uncertainty for trans youth, families

Andrew DeMillo/AP
Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi Evans and stepdad Jimmy Evans at their home in Bauxite, Ark., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Andrew is one of hundreds of transgender youth in Arkansas who could have their hormone therapy cut off under a new state law banning gender confirming treatments for minors. Opponents have vowed to challenge the ban in court before it takes effect later this year. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
Transgender Youth Medical Ban
Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 08:43:10-04

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' law banning gender confirming treatments for transgender minors hasn't taken effect yet, but it's already causing pain and uncertainty for hundreds of youth who are currently receiving the care.

Families are weighing their options over the first-in-the-nation law. Some may move out of state.

It's offering a preview of what could happen if other states considering similar bans follow Arkansas' lead.

The uncertainty is compounded by a succession of new restrictions on transgender youth that have been enacted or are still on the table in the state.

