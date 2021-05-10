Ford Motor Company issues safety recall for select 2016-19 Ford Explorer vehicles for roof rail covers

The Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for select 2016-2019 Ford Explorer vehicles for roof rail covers that may become detached from the vehicle while driving, creating a hazard for others on the road.

The affected Ford Explorers include base and XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport models with roof rail covers that are painted silver, black or absolute black, the company said.

This recall affects 620,483 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 36, 419 in Canada and 4,260 in Mexico.

Ford said it wasn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall.

Dealers will secure the roof rails with plastic push pins, Customer notifications will begin the week of June 28.

