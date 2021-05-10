Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ford Motor Company issues safety recall for select 2016-19 Ford Explorer vehicles for roof rail covers

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
CORRECTS TO 15% TO $34.3 BILLION NOT NEARLY 16% TO $31.3 BILLION FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a $2 billion first-quarter net loss, blaming nearly all of it on the negative effects of the coronavirus. The automaker said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that its revenue from January through March fell nearly 15% to $34.3 billion as most of its factories were shut down for the final week of the quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
ford
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 08:47:18-04

The Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for select 2016-2019 Ford Explorer vehicles for roof rail covers that may become detached from the vehicle while driving, creating a hazard for others on the road.

The affected Ford Explorers include base and XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport models with roof rail covers that are painted silver, black or absolute black, the company said.

This recall affects 620,483 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 36, 419 in Canada and 4,260 in Mexico.

Ford said it wasn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall.

Dealers will secure the roof rails with plastic push pins, Customer notifications will begin the week of June 28.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.