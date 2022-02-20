Watch
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction

The Associated Press.
CORRECTS FIGURE THE OPAL SOLD FOR This photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals shows an opal specimen, Dec. 20, 2021. One of the largest opals in the world was sold for nearly $144,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats and is one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. (Dana Fuentes/Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals via AP)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 17:13:17-05

JUNEAU, Alaska — A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, has been sold for nearly $144,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday.

The auction house, Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, said the opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats.

It also has a long history. Most recently, it was kept in a linen closet in a home in Big Lake, north of Anchorage, by Fred von Brandt, who mines for gold in Alaska and whose family has deep roots in the gem and rock business.

The opal is larger than a brick. Von Brandt said the stone has been in his family since the late 1950s, when his grandfather bought it from an Australian opal dealer.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
