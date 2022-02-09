Legal experts baffled by sentence for registering to vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee activist has been sentenced to six years and a day in prison after she was convicted of illegally registering to vote in 2019 while on probation for previous felonies.

Some legal experts see the sentence as baffling and excessive. The district attorney's office in Memphis says Pamela Moses was sentenced on Jan. 31 by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge W. Mark Ward.

Ward told Moses he would consider placing her on probation after nine months if she completes certain programs and maintains good behavior.

Moses lost the right to vote after being convicted of felonies in 2015. She said she thought she was now eligible.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.