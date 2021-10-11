McDonald's is offering free breakfast to educators from Oct. 11-15

CLEVELAND — McDonald’s is letting teachers and school educators that they are appreciated with a free breakfast.

From Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, McDonald’s is giving teachers their choice of a free egg McMuffin, sausage biscuit or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit meal.

The "Thank You Meals" will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with a breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage.

Educators just have to head to their local McDonald’s during breakfast hours and present their work ID.

“Together with our owner/operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, president, McDonald’s USA. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.”

McDonald’s is inviting the community to spread love and appreciation to teachers by using #ThankYouMeal and sharing a story about an exceptional educator in their life.

