Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot ranks No. 6 in lottery's history

Mega Millions’ jackpot for Tuesday has grown to $565 million as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in over 10 weeks.

No one matched 15-21-32-38-62 and 8 in last Friday's drawing.

The last time the jackpot was this large was in July 29, 2022, when a $1.337 billion ticket was sold in Illinois.

Mega Millions has produced six winners so far in 2022.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Even just matching five numbers is worth $1 million.

Tuesday's drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. If a winning ticket is not sold tonight, Friday’s jackpot could jump above $600 million.