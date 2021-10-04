Robin Thicke accused of sexual misconduct on set of video

Actress Emily Ratajkowski claims singer Robin Thicke groped her on the set of the “Blurred Lines” music video.

Ratajkowski makes the claims in her new book, "My Body."

The Sunday Times published an excerpt from the book.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind," Ratajkowski wrote. She claims she moved away while looking back at Thicke.

Thicke has not commented on the allegations.

Over the years, "Blurred Lines," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, has faced criticism. Some people said the lyrics condone non-consensual sex.

Pharrell Williams, who is listed as a co-writer on the song, said he was embarrassed by the song.

"I realized that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn’t matter that that’s not my behavior," he told GQ in 2019.

Thicke reportedly said he didn't remember writing the song because he was high on pills and alcohol during that time in his life.