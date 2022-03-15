Zelenskyy says nearly 100 children killed since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly claimed Tuesday that nearly 100 children have died since the start of the Russian invasion.

According to CNN, Zelenskyy told the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force 97 children have been killed in Ukraine.

He echoed the statements of the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office, which earlier issued a statement on Telegram that said 97 children have died in the conflict.

The deaths have not been confirmed by an independent monitor.

However, there are hopes that the conflict could soon come to an end. Talks between Russia and Ukraine are continuing Tuesday.

In a video address, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday’s talks.

He said he spoke on Monday to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of efforts to “quickly end the war” and achieve “honest peace.”