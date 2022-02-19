SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the boy was just 1 year old.

Shortly after Thursday morning's crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers, ages 3 and 4, had died.

The boys' mother survived.

The Sheriff's Office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.

The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats.

According to the Grand Rapids Press, first responders jumped into the water to try and rescue the boys. The water was reportedly 3-to-4 feet deep.

Investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicle was traveling before it hit the curb or whether any mechanical issues led to the crash.

Authorities said there was no indication that alcohol was a factor.