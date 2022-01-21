When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas sells out, adds second date

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second date has been added to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds after tickets for the first day sold out, according to event organizers.

The festival was originally set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. Now, the festival will also take place the following day, on Oct. 23.

Organizers say both days will feature the same lineup.

Since its announcement earlier in the week, When We Were Young has created a ton of buzz online with its nostalgic lineup.

Here's a look at the latest flyer. Organizers say both days of #WhenWeWereYoung will feature the same lineup.



Moments ago it was announced that the first date of the festival in Las Vegas, Oct. 22, was sold out and so a second date, Oct. 23, was added. https://t.co/lphbhILBlP https://t.co/EN7Ao9Qn9S pic.twitter.com/36EbmeX5P4 — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) January 21, 2022

My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio are all set to perform, among other popular artists from the 2000s.

Tickets start at $224.99 for general admission. More information can be found on the festival's website whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

