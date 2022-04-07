Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty

A subsidiary of one of the largest U.S. wind energy companies has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay over $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed at its wind farms in eight states.

NextEra Energy subsidiary ESI Energy pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Cheyenne, Wyoming, court to three misdemeanor counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Prosecutors say the company was warned its wind farms would kill birds but proceeded without a required permit. They say the company also ignored advice on minimizing the deaths. NextEra President Rebecca Kujawa says collisions of birds with wind turbines are unavoidable.

It’s illegal to harm eagles under federal law.

