Ohio meets federal air quality standards in all counties for 1st time in decades

For the first time in more than two decades, all 88 Ohio counties are meeting federal air quality standards.

The milestone comes after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designated the Cleveland and Canton areas as being in attainment with federal standards, meaning the entire state now meets the requirements.

In Canton, air monitoring in 2023 found lead levels exceeding federal standards. Health and environmental officials began working to reduce lead emissions from the Republic Steel facility, which shut down several months later. Since then, airborne lead levels in the Canton area have dropped by 98%.

The Cleveland area faced a different air quality challenge involving ground-level ozone. State and federal EPA officials worked alongside local governments and industries to reduce pollutants that contribute to ozone formation. Those efforts have helped cut ozone levels in the Cleveland area by 40% over the past eight years.

With Cleveland and Canton now meeting federal standards, Ohio has reached statewide attainment for the first time in more than 20 years.