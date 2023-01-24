New Ohio program takes aim at improving maternal care

A new program called Comprehensive Maternal Care is aimed at improving maternal and infant health outcomes in Ohio, a serious problem in our state.

A problem News 5 anchor Courtney Gousman has been focusing on in her series, "Delivering Better Results."

CMC was launched Monday by Gov. DeWine in partnership with the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

Participating doctor offices will get feedback from families on how access to care, cultural understanding and communication can impact outcomes.

Then, those offices can use that information to create better patient experiences and cut down on disparities.

Nearly seven out of 1,000 babies born in Ohio will die before their first birthday, and in 21 out of every 100,000 births a mother will die.

The Ohio Department of Medicaid told News 5 the program came to be by listening to concerned mothers.

Ohio Medicaid is expected to invest $5 million into the program in the first year to reach 14,000 moms.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.