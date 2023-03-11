Caleb is the Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Caleb is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix, but his background remains a mystery because he was abandoned by his owner at the APL. After being stranded, he had a "highly dilapidated appearance," said Brenda Evans, the assistant shelter manager of the APL.

After taking him into the shelter, the APL started to answer questions about Caleb's background. Come to find out, Caleb is deaf.

"While many may think that this disability could be a drawback, here at the APL we find it as a unique characteristic that may be an advantage to a dog!" she said. "Deaf dogs tend to be undemanding and simple to train because they are less distractible. They commonly are more receptive to and learn cues more quickly than hearing dogs."

In addition to being deaf, Caleb was also diagnosed with a rare skin condition called Ichthyosis, which causes his skin to be flaky. However, medicated baths and a tailored diet have benefitted his condition.

"We would love to find this boy a foster to adopt home for him to continue his treatment and to help the staff at the APL better understand what this tender-hearted boy will need to live his life to the happiest, healthiest life," Evans said.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

