Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 2-year-old shorthair cat named King

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking to find a home for a 2-year-old shorthair cat named King.

King arrived at the shelter a little shy but has come out of his shell, demanding attention from anyone who walks by.

Cleveland APL said King loves a good snack, especially gravy cat food.

King would do best in a home with no other pets so he can take in all the love a family has to give, the shelter said.

To learn more about adopting King or any of the other animals at the shelter,

