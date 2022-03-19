Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A cute, cuddly cat named Missa

CLEVELAND — Meet Missa. She's the Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend. She's 5 years old and needs a home where she can cuddle up with her new family.

The APL said Missa can be shy at first, but warms up quick after getting a few pets.

"Missa's two favorite things in life are snuggling under a pile of blankets for a cozy nap and eating lots of tasty treats. Here at the shelter, she has quickly become a favorite of both staff and volunteers and has appropriately won the 'Softest Fur Award.' With her silky soft fur and beautiful green eyes, Missa is quite the catch!" the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Missa or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Appointments are no longer needed. You can stop in anytime during normal business hours. You will need a valid ID to adopt a pet.

The Cleveland APL is open the following hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

