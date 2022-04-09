Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A German shepherd mix named Prickly Pear

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL is looking for a home for 5-year-old Prickly Pear, an energetic German shepherd mix who loves to play.

"He is very smart and loves to explore. The quickest way to this handsome man's heart is through lots of tasty treats. If you are looking for a buddy to hang on the couch and go for long walks with, Prickly Pear is your fella!" the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Prickly Pear or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Appointments are no longer needed. You can stop in anytime during normal business hours. You will need a valid ID to adopt a pet.

The Cleveland APL is open the following hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

