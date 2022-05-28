Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Casablanca, a 5-year-old pit mix

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is an adorable 5-year-old pit bull mix that needs a loving home to call her own.

Cleveland APL Casablanca

"She is a playful lady who loves to chase a tennis ball in the yard and she is eager to learn and show off new tricks. Casablanca is the perfect companion for all your summer shenanigans!" the APL said.

"She has previously lived with children and did well with them in the home," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Casablanca or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

