Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Kingston

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an adorable 1-year-old lab named Kingston.

Kingston was surrendered to the APL when his original family didn't have time to take care of him.

He's good with all kinds of kinds including kids, cats, dogs and more. Every person Kingston interacts with is not a stranger but a friend.

To learn more about adopting Kingston or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.