Van Gogh is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Meet Van Gogh:
Van Gogh is a sweet, tender-hearted, and polite gentleman. He is a 9-year-old diabetic cat who is affectionate.
Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.
The Cleveland APL has waived adoption fees for adult cats and adult dogs are $25 this Saturday and Sunday.
Find out more about Van Gogh and the Cleveland APL here.
