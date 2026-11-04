Allison Russo wins election for Ohio secretary of state, unofficial results show

Voters have picked Democrat Allison Russo as the Ohio secretary of state, according to unofficial election results and the Associated Press.

Democrat Allison Russo, Republican Robert Sprague and Libertarian Tom Pruss all sought the seat for Ohio’s top election official, with Russo coming out on top with 2,234,824 votes.

News 5 sat down with two of the candidates earlier this year. Watch the interviews below:

Russo's interview

Sprague's interview

RELATED: They're running for Ohio secretary of state. Get to know the candidates.

One topic top of mind for Ohioans going into the election was the voter ID bill. While both Republicans and Democrats supported requiring identification to vote, Ohio’s secretary of state candidates differed on the bill.

RELATED: Ohio sec. of state candidates split on mail-in voter ID bill DeWine considering veto on

Sprague supported the state legislature's last-minute amendment to House Bill 472. Russo called the amendment half-baked and sloppy. Pruss was also against it, and both called for DeWine to veto it, which he later did.