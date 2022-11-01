Monroeville Local Schools focused on making school a fun place to be

News 5 is checking in with school districts across Northeast Ohio.

This is a series of stories that came about from a brief survey Katie Ussin worked on with our News 5 digital team to send out to superintendents. They wanted to get an idea of their celebrations and concerns ahead of the new school year.

“There’s a lot of pride in the community, and I think that’s very contagious when you come here,” said Kristin Kaple-Jones, the superintendent of Monroeville Local Schools.

Monroeville is a rural village in Huron County of about 1,300 people.

The kids and corn sprout up every season, and amid the acres of farmland grows a special closeness.

“We know everyone here,” said 15-year-old sophomore Jaxson Hedrick.

“We know everyone’s name; we could tell you their family, their siblings and their names,” added 15-year-old sophomore Anessa Ruggles.

“And their grandparents too,” smiled Cooper Cleary, a 14-year-old eighth-grader.

“It is very special to our hearts,” said Anessa.

So is the support, the students said.

“Knowing the community is always there to help you – they always help anyone in need,” said Cooper.

One example is their new track project.

“Yeah, it’s like our field of dreams,” said Jeremy Loose, facilities manager for Monroeville Schools, his alma mater.

Loose says the seven-acre field just west of campus will soon be a regulation-size track, something he says the district hasn’t had.

“It’s about everybody coming together to make things happen and make it better for our kids and community,” he explained. “That’s what’s important to us.”

It’s the small-town way.

Superintendent Kristin Kaple-Jones says more than half the cost for the new track is being covered by community donations, and local companies volunteering their time, resources and labor, or offering deep discounts.

“The money that is going to be saved through their efforts is close to $800,000. It’s huge,” he said.

They have done it before; The Monroeville Athletic Complex, the MAC, was a similar undertaking when it was completed in 2016.

“I am grateful that we have that kind of support and appreciation at home,” said Kaple-Jones.

Grateful, because like so many superintendents, she says her district doesn’t get a fair shake when it comes to state funding, making budgeting for aging infrastructure and more a daily battle.

The state legislature recently passed a new fair school funding formula, but Kaple-Jones says she’s worried Monroeville still won’t get an equitable cut.

“I would tell them that they’ve got to do better,” she said as a message to lawmakers about funding Ohio schools.

Monroeville is a district that celebrates together and mourns together.

This school year, for Monroeville Schools, they’re not only bouncing back from the pandemic, but also navigating tragedy.

“I’m going to be honest, last year was rough,” said Rachal Paul, family consumer science teacher. “We lost two students last year.”

It was extremely difficult for such a small, tight-knit community, she says.

“But this year – a lot better,” said Paul.

Kaple-Jones says they’re working through it like they do everything here: together.

She says they’re focusing on healing, and have implemented a weekly, social-emotional learning curriculum for all students in grades K-12.

“Teachers talk with them about how to work through emotions, how different experiences can affect us,” said Kaple-Jones.

She said they also have a wonderful counseling staff.

“Every day we just really try to show up for each other,” she said.

“Making school a really fun place to be, that’s what we’re focused on this year,” said Jaxson.

Because this truly is where they want to be. It is clear when talking with the students how proud and affectionate they are of their community and school. Anessa says she even wants to teach here one day.

The lesson from the community support is one they feel and will carry on.

“I think it’s about making a small community seem big,” said Anessa.

The superintendent says they plan to break ground soon on the new track with the hope it’s ready for the 2024 track season.

She is also celebrating the school’s robotics team and volleyball team for their recent accomplishments.

