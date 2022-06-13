Watch
3PM: Ohio Department of Health press conference

Director Bruce Vanderhoff will lead the meeting.
News 5 Cleveland.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 13, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff will host a brief press conference on Monday afternoon.

The meeting will commence at 3 p.m. You can watch the livestream in the media player below.

