$5 million in grant funds available for law enforcement agencies to lessen costs for body-worn cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that $5 million in grant funds is available for law enforcement agencies to buy body camera equipment.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is now accepting applications for the second installment of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program.

“Law enforcement agencies are increasingly using body-worn cameras to serve a multitude of functions, but for some agencies, the price tag is simply far too expensive,” DeWine said. “Our goal is to help as many local agencies as possible with the costs to improve current body-worn camera technology or launch new programs.”

The program was started in 2021 and awarded funding to 109 law enforcement agencies in January 2022. Several local agencies were among the those that received the most in that round of funding — East Cleveland Police, Euclid Police, Lorain County Sheriff's Office, Mansfield Police and University of Akron Police were each granted six-figure funding awards. Click here to see how much each of the 109 agencies received in January.

The grant program is part of DeWine’s effort to help law enforcement agencies with technology needs.

