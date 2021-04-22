Approximately 950 initial jobless claims filed last week flagged for potential fraud last week, ODJFS says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has flagged 950 initial jobless claims filed last week due to suspicions of fraud, according to a weekly report from the department Thursday.

Of the 22,098 initial claims filed between April 11 and April 17, about 950 have been flagged.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 57 weeks—3,242,861—was more than the combined total of those that filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 250,388 continued jobless claims last week, which was 525,914 fewer than the peak last year, or about 32% less.

Over the last 57 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $9.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans.

The ODJFS said anyone who suspects their identity was comprised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim is urged to report it by contacting the ODJFS at unemployment.ohio.gov or by calling 833-658-0394.

