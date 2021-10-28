Watch
Bill: Doctors must care for babies born alive after abortion

Posted at 10:04 PM, Oct 27, 2021
COLUMBUS — The GOP-controlled Ohio Senate has approved legislation that would require doctors to report cases of babies born alive after abortions or attempted abortions.

The bill requires the state Department of Health to create a child survival form to be submitted to the agency.

The legislation passed Wednesday also makes it a crime to fail to preserve the health or life of a baby born alive.

In cases of procedures in abortion clinics, the proposal requires doctors to provide care to a baby born alive, call 911 and arrange transportation to a hospital.

The bill also bans abortion clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.

